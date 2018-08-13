Global stocks lower, U.S. dollar higher amid Turkish currency crisis

U.S. stock futures point to a lower open, following other global markets lower in reaction to Turkey’s economic turmoil and fears of possible contagion; S&P -0.3% , Dow -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

European bourses are following Friday's sharp losses with a somewhat milder dropoff, with Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE ~0.5% lower; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed down 2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.5%.

“Turkey’s problems are quite idiosyncratic and should be relatively well-contained outside of the obvious short-term risk-off unless there’s a major investor retrenchment from EM generally,” according to Deutsche Bank, referring to emerging markets, of which South Africa and Indonesia have been hit particularly hard overnight.

Contagion fears continue to weigh on European banks, including Spain's BBVA; Spanish banks lent $81B to banks headquartered in Turkey during Q1.

Investor demand for safer assets push the dollar to its highest in more than a year, according to the Wall Street Journal's Dollar Index, and the Japanese yen is up 0.6% against the dollar.

