Saudi Aramco, Air Products, ACWA to form $8B-plus power joint venture

Saudi Aramco, Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and ACWA Power sign an agreement outlining terms for launching a Gasification/Power joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

APD says it will own at least 55% of the JV, which will purchase the gasification assets, power block and the associated utilities from Saudi Aramco for more than $8B.

The JV will serve Saudi Aramco's Jazan Refinery and terminal at JEC, a megaproject that will process heavy and medium crude oil to create liquefied petroleum gas, sulfur, asphalt, benzene and paraxylene, and add 400K bbl/day of refining capacity.