Shire submits NDA in Japan for INTUNIV in adults with ADHD

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) announces that its partner Shionogi & Co., has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for the manufacture and marketing of INTUNIV (guanfacine hydrochloride extended release) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults in Japan.

The Japanese Phase 3 clinical trial was the first ever to evaluate INTUNIV in adult patients (18 years and over) with ADHD.

INTUNIV, a non-stimulant, selective alpha-2A adrenergic receptor agonist has been approved as a treatment for child and adolescent patients with ADHD in Japan since March 2017. INTUNIV is being co-developed and commercialized by Shire and Shionogi under a licensing contract signed in 2011.