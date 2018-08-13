White Label Liquid now trading under OTC symbol WLAB

As a result of the merger between Simply Innovative Products, Inc. and White Label Liquid (OTCPK:WLAB), Daytona Beach, Florida, and the change of name of Simply Innovative Products, Inc. to White Label Liquid, Inc., the Company has changed its trading symbol to WLAB.

Yaron Elkayam, the new CEO and sole Director of the Company, stated, "Being a public company was a goal of us which we are delighted to have achieved. Our team at White Label Liquid has developed an exceptional business with rapid growth that has been accelerated by the unique markets that we serve. We will now share the benefits of our past and future growth with our shareholders.” He added, “We remain focused on the formulation of e-liquids and a variety of products containing hemp-derived CBD oil. We believe these categories will grow significantly in consumer acceptance in the coming years to the benefit of our customers and shareholders alike."