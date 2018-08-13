Arrayit receives approval for in-store promotions by a major retail chain

Arrayit Corporation (OTCPK:ARYC) has been approved for in-store allergy testing promotions by a major U.S. retailer. Arrayit sales and marketing experts will conduct allergy test promotions in-store, and medical professionals at in-store clinics will collect finger stick blood specimens.

Two thousand retail locations nationwide averaging 3,000 customer visits per store per day would give Arrayit access to 6M retail customers daily, creating the potential for exponential sales growth.

Doctors can use allergy test results as a guide to prescribe allergy medicines, immunotherapy, food elimination and lifestyle changes.