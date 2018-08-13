Betting activity soars at The Stars Group

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) reports adjusted EBITDA increased 14.8% to $168.27M in Q2. The company's EBITDA margin narrowed to 40.9% from 48.0% a year ago.

Total revenue was up 14.7% during the quarter, led by gains in poker (+7%), gaming (+26%) and betting (+122%). The launch of BetStars in certain new markets and activity around the 2018 FIFA World Cup helped drive up betting revenue.

CEO update: "The continued emergence of our sports betting and casino offerings and the addition of our 2018 acquisitions have transformed our business and greatly enhanced the foundation and diversity of our consolidated revenue base, which will now be nearly equally split among verticals and roughly 75% locally regulated or taxed."