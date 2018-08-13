ACON Investments acquires Goody Products

ACON Investments and its affiliates has signed a definitive agreement to buy Goody Products, Inc. from Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to be able to give Goody the focus and resources it deserves to prosper as one of the leading brands in its segments. We plan to leverage our experience to build iconic brands through product innovation and enhanced distribution to continue the Company's growth trajectory," said Suma Kulkarni, Partner at ACON. "We are excited to be partnering with Goody management and we are confident the Goody brand will continue to succeed under our new ownership," added Anjali Jolly, Partner at ACON.