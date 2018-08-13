Nightstar Therapeutics reports Q2 results

Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Q2 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $8.1M; SG&A: $3.3M; Net Loss: ($8.1M) (-92.9%); Loss Per Share: ($0.29) (-61.1%).

Anticipated Milestones for 2018 and 2019: Preliminary data from Phase 1/2 XIRIUS trial for X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa expected at EURETINA 2018 in Vienna, Austria in September.

R&D Day planned for September 24 in New York City.

The expansion study in the XIRIUS trial will be initiated in Q4. Preliminary data is expected in mid 2019.

NSR-REP1 for Choroideremia: 1H 2019: completion of enrollment for phase 3 STAR registrational trial for Choroideremia.

2020: One-year Follow-up data from phase 3 STAR trial.