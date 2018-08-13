Longbow Research expects Papa John's recovery

Longbow Research upgrades Papa John' International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to a Buy rating from Neutral following the restaurant stock's slide to a 52-week low.

The investment assigns a price target of $52 to PZZA to rep 29% upside potential.

Separately, the pizza chain is adding back relationships with major league baseball teams. The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles have both resumed marketing partnerships with Papa John's after the company pledged to remove ex-CEO John Schnatter from all facets of the business.