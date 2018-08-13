First Data falls 2% premarket after announcing secondary offering of 64M shares

First Data (NYSE:FDC) stockholder New Omaha Holdings plans to sell 64M shares of class A common stock; FDC -2.1% in premarket trading.

Greenshoe option for up to 9.6M additional shares of class A common stock.

No shares are being sold by First Data.

Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, PNC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, and KKR Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

Source: Press Release

Previously: First Data gains after Q2 beats, 2018 revenue growth guidance raised (July 30)