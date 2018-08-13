Cellect Bio teams up with Cell2in to improve stem cell quality

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) will collaborate with South Korea's Cell2in on improving the quality of stem cells. The partnership will leverage Cellect's ApoGraft platform with Cell2in's proprietary stem cell identification technology called FreSHtracer which uses a fluorescent dye to characterize the cells' state of oxidative stress.

CEO Dr. Shai Yarkoni says, "We have the opportunity, through this collaboration, to potentially further improve the overall selection and expansion process of stem cells, resulting in higher quality cells at a lower cost than current industry standards. Cellect's strategy is to build partnerships across the stem cell industry and this collaboration with Cell2in, as well as others we recently announced, is very much in line with our approach to bring disruptive stem cell technology to the masses."

Financial terms are not disclosed.