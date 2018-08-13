Biolinerx reports Q2 results
- Biolinerx (BLRX) Q2 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $4.5M (+9.8%); SG&A: $0.4M (+33.3%); Net Loss: ($4.8M) (+2.0%); Loss Per Share: ($0.05) (unch); CF Flow Ops: ($13M) (-62.5%).
- Expected significant milestones in next 18 months: Top-line results in immuno-oncology Phase 2a COMBAT study in pancreatic cancer for BL-8040 in combination with KEYTRUDA to be presented at the ESMO Congress in October.
- Partial results in Phase 1b/2 study in pancreatic cancer under Genentech immuno-oncology collaboration, investigating BL-8040 in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab, expected in H2.
- Potential interim analysis of Phase 2b BLAST study in AML consolidation in mid-2019.
- Results from additional cohort in Phase 2a COMBAT study under expansion of Merck collaboration, investigating triple combination of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer, by end of 2019.
- Shares are up a fraction premarket.