Total's commitment to Iran's South Pars gas field unchanged, official says

A senior Iran energy official says a development contract with France’s Total (NYSE:TOT) for the South Pars natural gas field remains unchanged despite renewed U.S. sanctions, just hours after state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) had taken TOT’s share in the project.

TOT signed a contract last year to develop Phase 11 of the field with an initial $1B investment, marking the first major Western energy investment in the country after sanctions were lifted in 2016, but the company has said it would pull out unless it secured a U.S. sanctions waiver.

CNPC, which joined the consortium with TOT and Iran’s Petropars in 2016 to develop South Pars, would increase its stake in the project from the current 30%; TOT originally agreed to take a 50.1% interest.