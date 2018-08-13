Altair Engineering continues gains from strong Q2

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) gains 4.6% premarket to $39.77 as the company continues its gains from last Thursday’s Q2 report with upside guidance.

Q3 guidance has software product revenue from $72.5M to $73.5M (+15% to 16% Y/Y) and total revenue of $95M to $96M (consensus: $92.36M). Adjusted EBITDA expected from $8M to $8.5M and non-GAAP net income from $4.6M and $5.1M.

FY18 guidance has software product revenue from $288M to $290M (+17% to 18% Y/Y) and total revenue from $380M to $382M (+14% to 15%; consensus: $372.77M). The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $34M to $35.5M, non-GAAP net income of $21.2M to $22.7M, and FCF of $20M to $23M.

Earnings call transcript.

Analyst action: On Friday, Needham raised its Altair price target from $36 to $40 and maintained its Buy rating.

Altair shares are up 7.8% in the past week, 9.5% in the month, 21% in the quarter, and 59% YTD.

