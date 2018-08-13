Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) initiated with Overweight rating and $17 (73% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Outperform rating and $19 price target at BMO Capital Markets. Initiated with Outperform rating and $21 price target at Oppenheimer.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) initiated with Overweight rating and $37 (56% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Overweight rating and $28 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Buy rating and $40 price target at Jefferies.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) initiated with Neutral rating and $29 (5% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Overweight rating and $40 price target at Piper Jaffray.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) initiated with Buy rating and $53 (36% upside) price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair. Initiated with Neutral rating and $31 (20% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) resumed with Neutral rating and $12 (8% upside) price target at ROTH Capital.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) ($26 PT) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) ($27 PT) upgraded to Outperform at RBC. Analyst Randall Stanicky says the sector is heading into a trough with an up-cycle expected in H2 2019. He says AMRX is "best positioned," ENDP "most leveraged" to the industry turnaround and MYL has "tactical upside." MYL up 1% and ENDP up 3% premarket.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) downgraded to Hold with a $2 (11% upside) price target at Jefferies on gemcabene challenges.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen. Shares up 1% premarket.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) removed from Conviction Buy list at Goldman. Buy rating maintained.