More on Cannae Q2: Loss wider-than-expected, portfolio book value rises

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) Q2 loss per share of 26 cents compares with consensus estimate of loss of 6 cents and EPS of $1.79 a year ago; total operating revenue of $303.9M rose from $295.5M a year ago.

Total book value of portfolio company investments $1.08B, or $15.03 per share as of June 30, 2018 vs. $1.06B, or $14.95 per share, at Dec. 31, 2017.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) closing price as of Aug. 10, 2018, Cannae's holding of 37M CDAY shares valued at $1.31B.

After quarter end, Cannae entered agreement with an investment group, including CC Capital and Thomas H. Lee Partners, to buy Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) in deal valued at $6.9B; Cannae's commitment is $900M of the purchase price; Cannae agreed to use its reasonable best efforts to syndicate at least $600M of its equity commitment.

Ceridian Cloud adjusted EBITDA $33.6M vs. $22.6M Y/Y; revenue $179.3M vs. $157.5M; operating loss $11.3M vs. operating profit $0.9M a year ago.

Restaurant group EBITDA $8.6M vs. $10.6M Y/Y; revenue $276.2M vs $287.6M; pretax loss $5.9M vs $1.6M.

T-System EBITDA $4.2M; revenue $16.4M; pretax loss $1.4M.

