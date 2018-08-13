Dycom -21% after steep cuts in quarterly, full-year guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) -20.9% premarket after cutting guidance for the July quarter and the full fiscal year, without offering an explanation.
DY now sees Q2 EPS of $1.05-$1.08 from previous guidance of $1.13-$1.28 vs. $1.19 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $799.5M from $830M-$860M vs. $843M consensus.
For Q3, the company expects EPS of $0.80-$1.04 vs. $1.73 consensus on revenues of $785M-$835M vs. $924M consensus.
DY also lowers FY 2019 (January) guidance, now seeing EPS of $2.62-$3.07 from $4.26-$5.15 and well below $4.63 consensus estimate and revenues of $3.01B-$3.11B from $3.23B-$3.43B vs. $3.33B consensus.
"Despite disappointing results for the quarter and near-term trends, we are pleased with our substantial backlog growth and remain confident in our industry's opportunities," says President and CEO Steven Nielsen.
