SpaceX seen as a factor in Tesla privatization deal

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas thinks SpaceX (SPACE) could play a "crucial" role in facilitating the financing of a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) privatization deal done only through equity.

Jonas revisits his familiar stomping ground on a SpaceX-Tesla tie-up, noting the "increasingly compelling areas of industrial and strategic cooperation between the two in telecommunications/satellite broadband."

The analyst points to Musk's +$15B stake in SpaceX and his willingness to take on financial risk as two factors supporting an equity-only privatiziation deal.

The update from Jonas hasn't pushed him and MS off an Equal-weight rating on Tesla and a price target of $291.