Hologic shares halted pending news

Nasdaq has suspended trading in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) pending the release of news.

Update: In response to the FDA's recent statement on energy-based devices used for "vaginal regeneration," the company has decided to suspend the marketing and distribution of its Vitalia handpieces and single-use probes for healing of vaginal tissue until it can confirm that the devices meet all FDA requirements for this use. It is asking customers to return all unused Vitalia handpieces and probes. A letter is being sent today to customers explaining the situation. No reports of adverse events associated with this use of the devices have been reported.

The company has not determined the precise financial impact the above actions will have on Q4 revenue, although it previously forecasted $7M from TempSure Vitalia sales.