Turkey collapse doesn't stop plunge in gold

|By:, SA News Editor

Turkey's central bank has taken its first steps at intervening in the collapse of that country's currency, stocks, and bonds. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index, however, is down another 5.8% today, and the lira continues to tumble. TUR -10% premarket

Those troubles are hurting the overall emerging markets sector, with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMdown 1.3% premarket.

Good for gold? Not so much. The brutal bear market for the yellow metal continues, down another 1.2% today, and just holding its head above $1,200 per ounce. That's the lowest price in more than a year, and off about 12% from the 2018 peak.

Previously: Global stocks lower, U.S. dollar higher amid Turkish currency crisis (Aug. 13)

