Morgan Stanley cautious on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Morgan Stanley downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight.

Analyst Adam Jonas says its "difficult" to look past Goodyear's ability to hit estimates even after the tire seller lowered guidance.

Higher raw materials costs, currency pressure and soft demand for replacement tires in the U.S. are all expected to drag on profitability.

Morgan Stanley lowers its price target on Goodyear to $23 from $33.