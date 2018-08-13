Burt's Bees cited in dermatology study

Burt's Bees announces that the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology published clinical data supporting the efficacy of Burt’s Bees nature-based sensitive skin regimen at maintaining healthy skin barrier function.

The company's nature-based regimen delivered improved skin health vs. a dermatologist-recommended synthetic regimen during a 4-week double-blind, randomized study.

"The data suggest that nature-based products can be effective for patients who seek alternatives to conventional, synthetic skin care products," says the study’s principal investigator.

Burt's Bees is subsidiary of Clorox (NYSE:CLX).

