Gold continues to slide, hitting 17-month lows

Gold prices tumble to their lowest since March 2017 amid the crashing Turkish lira, in the latest evidence that the yellow metal has lost its status as a traditional investment safe haven; gold -1.1% at $1,205.90/oz. after earlier slipping below $1,200, and silver -0.9% at $15.15/oz.

"The safe-haven demand that has been triggered by the crisis in Turkey is going into the dollar rather than gold, which has been a trend going on for a while now," says Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), the gold sector's largest, at 25.3M oz. have dropped ~10% from their April peak and are at their lowest since February 2016.

Among selected gold miners in premarket trading: KGC -0.9% , FNV -0.9% , ABX -1.3% , IAG -1.4% , NEM -1.7% , AU -1.7% , GOLD -2.2% , AEM -2.3% , GFI -3.1% .

