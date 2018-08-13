KKR plans listing bulk of Indian operations on local exchange: FT

The potential public offering of KKR's (NYSE:KKR) Indian unit excludes its private equity operations--part of the company's broader Asia private equity business run out of Hong Kong, the Financial Times reports.

KKR is planning to list the business on a local stock exchange, the FT says, citing four people involved in the process.

The Indian business operates a buyout company with a credit business that takes equity stakes in local companies and lends to those businesses as well.Timing for the IPO hasn't been finalized.

