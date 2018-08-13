Diebold Nixdorf +8.9% on lender, monetization updates

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) says it’s in “constructive and productive discussions” with lenders regarding future financial flexibility and expects to reach a resolution soon.

The company owned 77.1% of Diebold Nixdorf AG outstanding shares as of July’s end. This month, Nixdorf AG shareholders requested redemptions for about 3.8M shares (12.9% outstanding) with a value of $255M. Diebold used cash on hand and its revolving facility to fund $160M of the total with the rest settling later this week. Diebold will then own an over 90% stake in AG.

Diebold Nixdorf also announces receiving cash proceeds of approximately $70M from its investment in company-owned life insurance contracts.