Elliott confirms active stake in Nielsen, sale push

Elliott Associates confirms its 8.4% active stake in Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN).

Elliott wants to engage in a dialogue with the board and/or management about strategic opportunities including a potential sale of assets or the business.

Nielsen shares are up 15.9% premarket to $25.47.

Previously: WSJ: Elliott takes 8% of Nielsen, plans push for sale (Aug. 12)

Update to clarify stake: Elliott has a 5.1% stake in Nielsen and an 8.4% economic interest in the company's outstanding common shares including derivatives and stock options.

Nielsen tells Reuters that it regularly engages with shareholders and welcomes the views and perspectives of owners including Elliott.