Sharing Services names Keith Halls as President and COO of Elepreneur

Sharing Services (OTCPK:SHRV) has appointed Keith Halls as the President and COO of its wholly owned subsidiary, Elepreneur, LLC, effective immediately.

“Keith Halls is one of the most admired and effective leaders in the network marketing industry. He is going to lead an energetic and experienced corporate team at the perfect time to spearhead our international expansion,” states SHRV founder and Elepreneur Chairman Robert Oblon. “In this role, he will use his expertise to oversee the executive staff and daily operations and execute the company’s strategic vision for global expansion.”