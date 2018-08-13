More on Sprott Inc. Q2: Adjusted EBITDA increases Y/Y, AUM falls Q/Q

Sprott Inc. (OTCPK:SPOXF) Q2 adjusted base EPS from core businesses rises 47% to C$10.7M, or C$0.04 per share, from a year ago.

Assets under management C$11.1B as of June 30, 2018 vs. C$11.6B as of March 31, 2018. Net sales and capital calls resulted in outflows of C$255M and market value change reduced AUM by C$210M.

Investable capital stood at C$195M at June 30, 2018 from C$293M at Dec. 31, 2017, primarily due to the purchase of Central Fund of Canada assets in January.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Trade war could lift gold past $1,400 (April 3)

Previously: Sprott reports Q2 results (Aug. 13)