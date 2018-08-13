The latest portfolio moves by Third Point

The portfolio moves by Third Point Management are always some of the most closely watched in the hedge fund industry.

In its latest SEC filing, Third Point disclosed that it added NXP Semiconductors(NASDAQ:NXPI), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Visa (NYSE:V), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Deere (NYSE:DE), Far Point Acquisition (FPAC), Energen (NYSE:EGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH). The firm also added to its stakes in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Dover (NYSE:DOV).

The hedge fund exited Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), PagSeguro Dgiital (NYSE:PAGS), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM), Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV).

The company founded by Dan Loeb also reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN).

SEC Form 13F