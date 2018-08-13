China Literature to acquire New Classics Media

China Literature (OTC:CHLLY) to acquire 100% of the share capital of NCM from certain members of NCM's senior management team and Tencent in a transaction valuing NCM at RMB15.5B, comprising of RMB5.1B in cash and RMB10.4B in stock.

The China Literature shares that will be used as stock consideration will be issued at HK$80 per share.

Mr. Xiaodong Liang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of China Literature, stated, "Mr Huayi Cao and the NCM team have built up an outstanding track record of consistently producing popular, high quality TV series, web series and films. NCM represents a scarce opportunity for China Literature to extend its content capabilities downstream, enabling it to participate further along the IP value chain and enhance the services it can bring to its writers as well as its users. We believe that this combination will create significant long term strategic value for China Literature's shareholders."

The transaction is currently expected to close during 2H18.