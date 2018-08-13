U.S. holds up as global equities struggle

This just in: Ex-U.S., stock markets across the world are having a tough time of it. That emerging markets are faring worst - amid Fed tightening, trade tensions, and Turkey's meltdown - isn't exactly new news, but developed markets have seen sizable drawdowns as well.

Breaking it down, Lawrence McDonald notes Canada is down 6.1% from its 2018 high, and Japan, Germany, and the U.K. are all off about 10% . The S&P 500? It's down just 1.6% .

Turkey leads decliners among emerging markets, lower by 56% , with Brazil down 29% , Argentina 26% , China 22% , Russia 19.7% , and Mexico 14.1% .

