Chinese regulators pull Tencent's new game

Chinese regulators cancel the license for Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) “Monster Hunter: World” game days after launch citing content complaints.

Tencent pulled the game from its WeGame distribution platform after regulators received “a large number of complaints” about the content. Tencent didn’t reveal why the content was flagged.

”Monster Hunter” sold from 299 yuan (about $44) for the standard version to 358 yuan for the deluxe. The game had more than 1M preorders before launching last week and Tencent plans to issue refunds.

The Capcom-developed game has hunters tracking and killing dangerous creatures and the depiction of corpses could have caused the trouble with regulators.