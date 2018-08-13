More on Boardwalk REIT Q2: Boosts lower end of '18 forecast range

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) boosts lower end of 2018 FFO forecast to $2.20 a share from original objective of $2.15, bringing range to $2.20-$2.35. Operating performance and macro-environment visibility has improved in the trust's core market, the company says.

Now sees stabilized building NOI growth 3%-7%, up from prior view of $2%-7%.

AFFO per share objective range adjusted to $1.75-$1.90 from $1.70-$1.90.

Q2 FFO per share 60 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate by 2 cents, vs. 54 cents a year ago.

Q2 same-store total rent revenue increased 3.7% to $106.8M from $103.0M.

Same-store NOI rose 8.8%.

Average occupancy 96.49% vs. 94.37% at Dec. 31, 2017 and average monthly rent rose to $1,076 from $1,048 for prior quarter and $1,023 for year-ago quarter.

Source: Press Release

