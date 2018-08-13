Inseego +3.3% after Golden Harbor takes 12.5% stake

Telematics firm Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is up 3.3% premarket, in early action after a weekend disclosure by Golden Harbor of a 12.5% stake in the company.

Joe Lewis' firm and other investors entered into a purchase agreement with Inseego on Aug. 6 for 12,062,000 units, each consisting of a share of common stock and a warrant to acquire 0.35 of a share, at a price of $1.63/unit.

Golden Harbor took 9,046,500 units for a total of $14,745,795.

It has the right to designate a member of Inseego's board, and will be able to designate an additional member if its stake goes over 20%.