Mustang Bio teams up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to develop gene therapy for bubble boy disease

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) will collaborate with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to develop an ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, the most common form of the disorder, also known as bubble boy disease.

The gene therapy is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study in children under the age of two at three children's hospitals, including St. Jude. Eight patients have been treated to date. Six achieved reconstituted immune systems within three or four months of treatment, while the other two are progressing. Two of the six best responders have discontinued monthly infusions of IV immunoglobulin.