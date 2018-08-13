Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Protefs and a new time charter contract for m/v Nirefs with Hudson

Diana Shipping (DSX +1.9% ) has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with Hudson Shipping Lines Incorporated for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Protefs for the gross charter rate $11,000 per day for a period of about 12 months to maximum 15 months. The new charter period will commence on September 19.

The m/v Protefs is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $7,900 per day.

The Company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Hudson Shipping Lines Incorporated for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Nirefs for the gross charter rate $10,750 per day for a period of minimum 11 months to maximum 14 months. The charter commenced on August 11.

The m/v Nirefs was chartered to Jaldhi Overseas Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of $9,400 per day.

The employment extension of “Protefs” as well as the employment of “Nirefs” are anticipated to generate ~S$7.34M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled periods of the time charters.