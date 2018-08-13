Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +24%

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reports a 24% Y/Y increase in worldwide machine retail sales for the rolling three-month period ending in July, roughly flat vs. results of the previous two quarters.

The Asia Pacific region again reported the higher increase but the 30% Y/Y growth for the period fell short of the 37% rate from the period ending in June, while sales rose 27% for North America vs. 22% in the prior period; sales growth of 16% for Latin America and 13% for Europe and the Middle East represented declines from the previous period.

CAT's energy and transportation retail sales for the latest rolling three-month period rose 11%, as sales rose 30% in oil and gas and 12% in power generation but fell 4% in transportation and slid 8% in industrial.