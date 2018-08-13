YY -1.1% as Morgan Stanley warns ahead of earnings

YY is 1.1% lower this morning after Morgan Stanley trims its price target ahead of earnings set to come after today's market close.

The firm's sounding cautious notes about increasing risk into 2019, and cutting its target to a Street-low $90 from $106, implying just 2% upside.

Revenue growth has the potential to turn negative during the year, MS says -- a turn that has been accelerating as short-video rivals launch more live streaming features and partner up with talent agencies. It's expecting lower EBITDA and for more downward earnings revisions if the Q3 revenue forecast is weak. (h/t Notable Calls)