Stocks shake off Turkey worries to start in the green

The major averages start out slightly higher, reversing pre-market losses amid economic turmoil in Turkey and potential contagion worries; S&P and Dow both +0.2% while Nasdaq +0.4% .

Stocks have turned around even as the Turkish lira extends Friday's sharp slide, currently ~7% lower against the U.S. dollar, as Turkey's central bank has moved to increase liquidity in the market and the country's finance minister pledged to start implementing an economic action plan but offered no details.

Major European markets trade mostly lower but have pared losses, as Germany's DAX -0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.9% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

Most sectors are in the green, but gains are limited, with no group up more than 0.4%; the financial sector ( -0.5% ) is the weakest performer so far.