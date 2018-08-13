RBC's City National buys entertainment industry payments tech firm

Royal Bank of Canada's (RY +0.4% ) City National Bank acquires Exactuals, a Los Angeles-based company that provides software-as-a-service for complex payments in the entertainment industry.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. In February 2017, City National participated in a $10M round of funding for Exactuals.

City National anticipates additional revenue from Exactuals’ payment processing and also expects to increase deposits and enhance the services it can offer to the bank’s entertainment clients.

Exactuals' payment system, called PaymentHub, allows studios, unions, guilds, payroll companies, music publishers, record labels, distributors, and marketplaces to provide direct deposit payments, tax document management and online reporting to rights holders, performers, managers, service providers and independent contractors..

Source: Press Release

Previously: Royal Bank of Canada -2.4% as FQ2 results reflect flat capital markets profit (May 24)