Education sector rattled by rule change in China

Education stocks are being thrashed around in early trading after China's Ministry of Justice posted a draft amendment to private education rules that could limit M&A activity.
The news from China is impacting for-profit names in the U.S. and China.
Decliners: Bright Scholar (BEDU -25.1%), New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU -1.9%), TAL Education (TAL -2.5%), RISE Education Cayman (REDU -0.5%), RYB Education (RYB -3%), Puxin Limited (NEW -3.7%), Sunlands Online Education (STG -6.5%), Four Seasons Education (FEDU -2.3%) and American Public Education (APEI -1.7%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox