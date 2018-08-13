More on Highpower International's Q2 results

Highpower International (HPJ +1.4% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 25.6% Y/Y to $64.9M, with Lithium business up by 31.1% Y/Y and Ni-MH business up by 39.3% Y/Y.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 593 bps to 17.4%, due to high raw material prices; and operating margin declined by 388 b ps to 5.2%.

EBITDA was $4.96M (-23.7% Y/Y) and margin declined by 196 bps to 7.6%.

Q2 Expenses: R&D $3.59M (+68.1% Y/Y); Selling & distribution $2.12M (+23.1% Y/Y) and G&A $3.91M (+29.6% Y/Y).

Net cash flows used by operating activities was $7.64M compared to $0.14M cash provided a year ago.

Company had Cash and restricted cash $37.44M as of June 30, 2018.

3Q18 Outlook: Revenue growth of 30% Y/Y.

