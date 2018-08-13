Consumer Edge Research initiates coverage on toy stocks Hasbro (HAS +0.2% ) and Mattel (MAT +1% ).

Analyst Raymond Stochel lines up Hasbro with an Overweight rating and price target of $115 (+17% upside potential). Stochel calls Hasbro a "best in class operator" and thinks the company's bottom line could improve as the mix moves toward categories with higher margins.

Mattel is started off by CER at Equalweight with a price target of $15. Stochel sees "hard work" ahead for Mattel as it works through a multi-year turnaround.