Badger Daylighting up 3.4% post Q2 results

Badger Daylighting (OTCPK:BADFF) reports Q2 revenue growth of 19.3% Y/Y to $147.6M, of which Hydrovac service of $123.2M (+15.8% Y/Y); Other service revenue of $23.8M (+40% Y/Y) & Truck placement revenue of $0.52M (+85.7% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 250 bps to 32.1%,

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 13 bps to 26.1% which was driven by revenue growth, higher hydrovac utilization and direct operating expense management, offset by higher G&A costs.

Revenue per truck per month was $30,300 (+3.8% Y/Y).

The company added 36 net incremental hydrovacs in Q2 and reaffirmed its anticipated hydrovac build rate for 2018 & also had 1,190 hydrovacs in operation.

Total debt less cash and equivalents was $61.5M, with a corresponding total debt less cash and equivalents to compliance EBITDA ratio of 0.5X.

2018 Outlook: Badger anticipates total hydrovac build for fiscal 2018 will be ~160-200 units with anticipated retirements of 60-80 units; Adj. EBITDA margin of 28-29%; drive fleet utilization and revenue per truck per month above $30,000.

