Microsoft releases government cloud product; Nadella sells shares

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) releases its Azure Stack for Azure Government.

Stack gives customers similar services to the public cloud from a customer data center, providing a common experience for those taking the hybrid approach of public and private environments.

Microsoft also announces passing a third-party FedRamp certification process for cloud security.

The Pentagon recently released a final call for proposals for a $10B, winner-take-all cloud contract.

Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM are among the companies pushing for a fair shot at the contract that seems likely to go to Amazon due to its dominance in the market.

CEO sale: In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold $35.9M shares, according to a filing on Friday.

The 328K shares weren’t part of a pre-planned sale and represented about one-third of Nadella’s previous holdings.

Microsoft shares are up 0.3% to $109.35.

