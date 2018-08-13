Xenetic Bio up 32%

Nano cap Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO +31.6% ) is up more than a 6x surge in volume early in the session. No particular news accounts for the action.

On Friday, August 10, after the close it filed its Q2 report. At quarter-end, it had ~$3.3M in cash. Operations consumed $3.8M in H1.

On page 16 in the 10-Q, it states that it "will need to raise additional capital or pursue other strategic alternatives in the very near term in order to continue the pursuit of our business plan and continue as a going concern."