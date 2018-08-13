Seven Stars Cloud -6.5% after spending widens loss

Seven Stars Cloud (NASDAQ:SSC) is off 6.5% , reversing some early premarket gains, after posting Q2 earnings where revenues tripled but net losses more than doubled with the company focused on growth engines.

Gross profit jumped to $1.5M from $55,145, but the company significantly higher SG&A expense (mainly from share-based compensation to draw talent) along with new spending on research and development that raised operating expenses 160%.

"SSC will begin to realize the full potential of the assets and partnerships that will drive the Company's four key product engines – all with operations and actual clients due to go live in 2018," says CEO/Chairman Bruno Wu. "We fully expect these assets and partnerships to help generate significant shareholder value over the long term."

Year-to-date revenue is pacing at a multiple of four, up 317% to $319M.

Press release