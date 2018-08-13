Wolfe Research stays positive on Sprouts Farmers Market

Wolfe Research weighs in on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -1.1% ) after meeting with management last week.

"We believe Sprouts continues to be the best Pure Foods pure-play in retail," reads the firm's note.

"SFM offers a wide selection of fresh foods, as well as natural/organic products, at low prices, in a convenient 30,000 sq. ft. farmer’s market style store. In addition, management continues to refine the format by improving the meat/seafood presentation, adding in more on-trend prepared fare, and investing in technology to better the store experience. While the near-term outlook appears somewhat subdued as competition remains intense and deflation in fresh remains a challenge, over time we see significant value in the equity given the unique format and the solid growth outlook."

Wolfe keeps an Outperform rating on Sprouts .

Shares of Sprouts are down 3.82% YTD.