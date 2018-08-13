Wells Fargo is considering expanding student-debt offerings: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.1% ) is looking at reinvigorating its shrinking student-lending business by possibly offering loans to let customers retire government-backed student debt, Bloomberg reports, citing an interview with the company's head of personal lending.

The government holds about $1.4T in student loans, about 90% of the market. Wells Fargo would keep the loans, which it already does with private student debt, said John Rasmussen.

The bank's student-loan portfolio has declined to $11.5B at the end of June from $12.2B a year earlier.

No decision has yet been make to get into federal-loan refinancing, Rasmussen said in the interview.

