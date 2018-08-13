AMD +4.1% on 2990WX launch, positive reviews against Intel

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) releases the 32-core, 64-thread second-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX for $1,799.

Other specs: 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base, 64MB L3 cache, 250W TDP, 64 PCLe Gen 3.0 lanes.

AMD says the 2990WX delivers up to 53% faster multi-thread performance than Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Core i9-7980XE and offers up to 47% more rendering performance

Next Threadripper releases: The 2950X, which Gizmodo says “creams” Intel, will launch on August 31. Customers can expect the $1,299 2970WX and the $649 2920X in October.

AMD shares are up 4.1% to $19.85 and Intel is up 0.6% to $49.12.

Previously: AMD +1.4% on Goldman upgrade for Intel competition (update) (Aug. 10)